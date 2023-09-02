1 killed, 4 injured after head-on crash in Dakota County

A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on collision near Hastings Friday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report indicates the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 55 between Mississippi Trail and Horner Avenue.

A 47-year-old man driving a Kia was heading eastbound on Highway 55 when he crossed over into the westbound lanes, going the wrong way. The driver then crashed head-on into a Honda CR-V that was occupied by four people, the report states.

The 47-year-old man, from Hastings, was pronounced dead at the scene. The four occupants of the Honda were taken to a local hospital with what troopers said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol did not say what caused the driver to veer into the other lane, but said alcohol was not considered a factor.

Crashes on Minnesota roads have claimed at least 253 lives so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.