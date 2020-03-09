1 hospitalized after shooting at motel in Maplewood, Minnesota

One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a motel in Maplewood, Minnesota late Sunday night.

At 11:16 p.m., police officers were called to the Nothernaire Motel on Maplewood Drive on a report that a man had been shot, according to the Maplewood Department of Public Safety. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in serious condition with a non-life threatening injury.

Officials said they have identified a person of interest in the shooting. They believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maplewood Police Investigations Unit at 651-249-2600.

