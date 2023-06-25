1 found dead after Eden Prairie fire

article

A man has been found dead after a Sunday evening fire in Eden Prairie.

Fire crews were called around 7:15 p.m. for the fire on Oxbow Drive off Homeward Hills Road, just east of Flying Cloud Airport. Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber says at the scene they found smoke coming from the front of the home and learned someone was inside.

Firefighters were able to enter the home and found a man dead in the home.

"On behalf of the City of Eden Prairie, we would like to express our thoughts and prayers with the family as they go through this time," said Chief Gerber.

The fire was declared a first-alarm blaze, bringing in extra crews from nearby departments including Bloomington, Minnetonka, Hopkins and Excelsior.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No one else was in the home at the time of the blaze. The fire has since been extinguished.