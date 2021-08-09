1 dead after argument leads to shooting in Minneapolis

An argument ended with one person shot dead in Minneapolis Monday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they received a ShotSpotter notification around 11:08 a.m. of shots fired near the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics transported the victim to North Memorial where he died shortly after arriving.

Police said the initial investigation indicated the shooting was a result of an argument between people that resulted in the victim being shot. The suspect fled the scene and is not currently in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.