1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Maple Grove, Minn. crash

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Maple Grove
FOX 9
Police have blocked of Dunkirk Lane North in Maple Grove for the crash. (FOX 9)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead and two others have been injured after a crash Saturday morning in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Crews have blocked off the area of Dunkirk Lane North and Lawndale Lane North for the crash that happened around 7:00 a.m.

Firefighters say at least one person had died following the crash and two others have been seriously hurt. The ages of the victims have not been released at this time.

At the scene, our crews see a vehicle that has been significant damaged along the residential street. Firefighters say that vehicle was the only car involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.