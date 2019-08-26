1 dead, 1 seriously injured in tree-trimming accident outside Austin, Minnesota

article

One man has died and another was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident Sunday in southern Minnesota.

According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:27 p.m., authorities responded to a private property on the 58000 block of 205th Street just east of Austin.

Officials learned that two men were on a non-commercial tree-trimming platform extended about 30 feet high. A third man was assisting on the ground.

At some point, the lift tipped and trapped the man on the ground. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The two men on the lift, however, suffered serious injuries. One man, identified as 63-year-old Earl Klankowski, died of his injuries.

The other man who was injured was identified as 77-year-old Patrick O’Connor. He was transported to the hospital.