1 arrested in Minneapolis hit-and-run that killed woman on mobility scooter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say one person has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a woman on a mobility scooter Monday afternoon.
According to police, the crash occurred at about 2:26 p.m. at near the intersection of West Broadway Street and Aldrich Avenue North. A woman on a motorized scooter was crossing Aldrich when she was struck by a white SUV and thrown a great distance. The SUV then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Police say they have also recovered the SUV involved in the crash.
