'Enough Said' special: Comedian Craig Kilborn joins the show this Friday

A historic "Enough Said" show is planned for Friday, April 22, on FOX 9 and FOX 9+ — Minnesota’s own and huge Timberwolves fan Craig Kilborn will join KFAN’s Dan Barreiro, Justin Gaard and FOX 9’s Lori Fisher.

Kilborn grew up in Hastings, Minnesota. He anchored ESPN’s "SportsCenter" from 1993-1996 and then moved to Comedy Central, as the first host of "The Daily Show" until 1998. From there, Kilborn hosted "The Late Late Show" on CBS until August 2004. He is known for comedic videos on Instagram. Kilborn is in town for the Timberwolves playoff run against the Memphis Grizzles.

"Enough Said" features two of radio’s biggest personalities, Barreiro and Gaard, who have been working together at the radio station for more than 17 years. The two break down the biggest sports, news and pop culture topics on "Enough Said." Fisher, FOX 9’s senior executive producer, works to keep the show on track, with the catchphrase "Enough said."

The show debuted in April 2015. It airs every Friday at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 9+ and 9:30 p.m. on FOX 9. You can also watch the shows on FOX 9's website and YouTube channel.