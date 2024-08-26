Where is Gov. Tim Walz? Week of Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 schedule

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been busy on the campaign trail ever since Vice President Kamala Harris picked him as her running mate.

The two went on a battleground state tour, then a bus tour across Pennsylvania before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. This week, the Harris-Walz campaign is focused on Georgia. But Minnesotans still have one big question: Will Gov. Walz go to the Minnesota State Fair?

Gov. Tim Walz schedule this week

Monday, August 26: Gov. Walz interviewed candidates for three vacancies in the Second Judicial District, according to the governor's public schedule,

Tuesday, August 27: The governor's office has no public events on his schedule. The Harris campaign says Walz will remain in St. Paul, where he will conduct internal meetings.

Wednesday, August 28: Walz will speak at the International Firefighters Association Convention in Boston. Walz will then travel to Savannah, Georgia to kickoff a bus tour with Harris.

Thursday, August 29: Walz will speak at a campaign reception in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Friday, August 30: Walz will speak at campaign receptions in Bethesda, Maryland and McLean, Virginia.

Walz at the Minnesota State Fair?

The Minnesota State Fair is underway and goes through Labor Day. Walz hasn’t publicly scheduled a visit, and he also hasn’t declared whether or not he will attend this year’s fair.

At the DNC, WCCO Radio reporter Susie Jones asked Walz if he will make it to the Fair, to which he replied, "Unsure."

But Walz did bring the State Fair to the DNC. Making a surprise appearance at the DNC Minnesota delegation breakfast, after officially accepting the vice presidential nominee and giving a speech the night prior, Gov. Walz offered those in attendance Sweet Martha's Cookies as a ‘thank you’ to delegates for their support throughout the process.



