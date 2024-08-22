Governor Walz's son Gus steals show at DNC

Kamala Harris accepts the presidential nomination Thursday night as the Democratic National Convention closes. But Tim Walz was the talk of the town in Chicago Thursday morning.

His pep talk Wednesday night energized the crowd, especially the Minnesota delegation. The United Center literally had to turn out the lights on the Minnesotans because they stayed so long to celebrate the VP nomination.

And they heard from the governor again on Thursday morning. But the emotions of the previous night, especially on his son, Gus, may have stolen the show.

"Hope, Gus, and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you," Gov. Walz said, prompting his son to stand up and clap fiercely.

"That’s my dad," Gus said, pointing to the stage.

His enthusiasm and the tears that followed captured the hearts of convention viewers as much or more than his father’s acceptance speech.

By the time Gov. Walz embraced his family on stage, social media was on fire with praise for the 17-year-old.

And leaders in the party noticed.

"Wasn't Gov. Walz terrific last night?" Rep. Ro Khanna, (D)-California asked the Minnesota delegation Thursday morning. "But the person who stole the show, the person who is the iconic image across America is Gus."

A loud and proud delegation of 93 and their guests welcomed the governor home, so to speak, for his first appearance after accepting the nomination.

In a five-minute appearance at the breakfast, he credited the legislators and supporters who put him in position to potentially become the state’s third vice president.

"Thank you for giving us the strength to do the job that was asked of us," Gov. Walz said. "But to know that Minnesota was standing with us, to know that Minnesota was there with our family, to know that Minnesota would be able to get it done."

Even in Chicago, Walz and the DFL celebrated the opening day of the Minnesota State Fair. Sweet Martha's cookies were the centerpiece of every table and Pronto Pups were part of the buffet.

And nobody in the crowd would take the last piece of bacon.

The home state delegation will get one more chance to see Walz Thursday night at the convention as the current vice president, Kamala Harris accepts the presidential nomination.