Live Minnesota election results: Anoka-Hennepin School Board

The Brief Out of the 331 school districts in Minnesota, 21 are holding regular elections for school board seats. Anoka-Hennepin is the state’s largest district and has been the focus of many donors. Find live election results once polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.



Here are live election results for three open seats on the Anoka-Hennepin School Board. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

View a complete list of Minnesota school board election results.

What we know:

In this election cycle, 21 of the 331 school districts in Minnesota are holding regular elections for school boards.

The Anoka-Hennepin school board race has been a focus for donors.

The six-member school board has been split on hot button issues, and this election could shift that balance as candidates face off over three seats.

Dig deeper:

According to campaign finance records, Excellence Minnesota has spent over $100,000 in various school board races across the state. They are associated at the same Wayzata address as the Minnesota Parents Alliance, which backs more conservative-leaning candidates.

According to their website, "Every school board election shapes the future of our children. Excellence Minnesota is committed to helping parents and communities elect leaders who prioritize student achievement and academic excellence above politics and bureaucracy."

By the numbers:

Dozens of Minnesota school districts are also asking taxpayers to approve new funding, including referendum requests that would fund measures for cybersecurity upgrades to new gyms, as well as requests to help with every day costs the district is facing.

There are more than 90 funding requests on ballots this year. Here is a complete list of those election results.