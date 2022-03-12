'Well into March' at St. Paul Farmers' Market highlights healthy recipes

The St. Paul Farmers' Market in Lowertown is hosting its annual "Well into March" food and wellness celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

David Kotsonas, director of operations at the St. Paul Growers Association, shows a sneak peak of the Chocolate Chaga Banana Pancake recipe that will be featured at the "Well into March" food and wellness celebration Saturday.

The food and wellness event will highlight free healthy cooking recipes, including food demos by market vendors. There's also a free outdoor yoga class from 10-11 a.m.

You can also bring supplies to donate to the collection drive for Face to Face, a nonprofit that serves people without homes and insecurely housed youth in Ramsey County. Shoppers are invited to bring deodorant, full-size shampoo/conditioner and toothpaste and other needed supplies.

Learn more about the "Well into March event" here.

St. Paul Farmers' Market Winter Schedule (St. Paul Farmers' Market)

Chocolate Chaga Banana Pancakes

Recipe is provided by R&R Cultivation. The original recipe is courtesy of Asia Strom (@meatlessmamabear)

Serves: 3

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Temperature: Griddle 375°/ Frying Pan Medium-High Heat

Yields: 6 Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 Cup Self-Rising Flour

1 Ripe Banana (Extra for Serving)

1 Cup Soy Milk or Any Plant-Based Milk

2 Tbsp Chaga

1 Tbsp of Pure Maple Syrup

¼ Cup of Dark Chocolate Chips or ⅓ Cup Fresh/Frozen Blueberries (Extra for Serving)

2 Tsp Vanilla Extract

1 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar (Optional) To taste more like buttermilk pancakes

Steps:

Place the banana, maple syrup and vanilla in a medium size mixing bowl and mash ingredients until smooth.

Pour in the milk and vinegar and whisk until evenly combined.

Add in the flour and chaga and mix until it comes together.

Fold in chocolate chips or blueberries.

Use a ⅓ measuring cup to scoop the batter onto your hot griddle or pan. If you are using a frying pan, use a bit of oil to prevent sticking. This should give you 6 equal sized pancakes with 1 serving of chaga per pancake.

When the pancakes form bubbles all over and start to pop it is time to flip! This should take about 2 minutes.

Let cook for about 2 more minutes on the other side and place on a plate.

Serve them up with sliced banana, plant-based butter, extra chocolate and maple syrup. Fresh Berries would also be super delicious! Enjoy!

Wellness benefits of the Chaga mushroom (provided by R&R Cultivation)

These chocolate chaga banana pancakes are perfect for a lazy weekend morning. They are so easy and fast to put together with only 8 ingredients! Chaga is the perfect ingredient when it comes to kicking back and relaxing and enjoying your morning with your loved ones. Not only does chaga help your body to relax and destress, but it also helps support your immune system, fights cancer and slows the aging process! I have tried this recipe many different ways and substituting the chocolate chips with blueberries is also amazing! I go back and forth quite frequently between the two. So if chocolate is not your thing, I have you covered.

Advertisement

You can also add chaga to your morning cup of coffee just add a teaspoon to your coffee grounds and brew as usual. These pancakes also freeze beautifully. I usually place them in a zip lock bag with a small piece of parchment paper lined between each pancake. When I want a quick breakfast, I just place it in the microwave for 1 minute and they are good to go. Alternatively, you can put them in the toaster if you prefer them to have a slight crunch. Both ways are yummy! I hope you love this recipe as much as I do and try it out for yourself!