Wisconsin records first-ever February tornado

article

A tornado touched down in Wisconsin for the first time in recorded history during the month of February.

The tornado was recorded around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Albany, Wis. as strong storms moved through the southeast part of the state.

Tornado warnings were in effect in that area until 7 p.m.

There were reports of downed trees and damage to a roof during the severe weather.

A tornado was also reported in western Illinois, in the town of Henry, earlier in the afternoon. FOX Weather reports there was some minor damage associated with that storm.