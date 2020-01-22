Winter warm up: Patchy drizzle, light flakes in Twin Cities, icy glaze in SE Minnesota

The winter warm up has already started as temperatures continue to rise Wednesday afternoon.

The Twin Cities metro will see patchy drizzle and light flakes, but areas of wet snow and freezing rain are leading to travel issues across southeastern Minnesota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for southeastern Minnesota today due to an icy glaze and up to 2-4 inches of slushy accumulations.

Crash on U.S. Highway 52 at 16th Street Southwest in Rochester, Minnesota Wednesday morning. (Sgt. T. Christianson/Minnesota State Patrol / FOX 9)

We’ll be in and out of drizzle and light flakes as temperatures continue to linger in the 30s through Friday, so watch for patchy, slippery spots developing at times over the next couple of days.