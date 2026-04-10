Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine and seasonable Friday

The Brief Expect a beautiful Friday with plenty of sunshine and light winds. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 55 degrees. Showers and storm chances return Saturday, followed by a much warmer and humid Sunday.



A calm and sunny Friday gives way to increasing clouds and rain chances this weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Friday starts with some patchy morning fog, but that quickly clears out for a sunny and clear day.

Temperatures climb into the 50s across much of Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 55 degrees. Winds stay light out of the west at 5 mph.

Clouds begin to increase overnight as lows fall into the 30s and 40s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Weekend forecast:

Clouds increase Saturday with scattered light rain developing by midday and afternoon. Highs reach the low 50s with southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Thunderstorms and locally heavy rain are possible late Saturday, mainly across southern and southeast Minnesota.

Sunday becomes much warmer and more humid, with a summer-like feel. Temperatures will try to warm to around 80 degrees with southwest breezes. A few isolated storms are possible later in the day.

What's next:

Monday brings another chance for late-day storms with highs in the 70s. Temperatures cool slightly into the 60s before warming back into the 70s later in the week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)