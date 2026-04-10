Therapy dog helping MN sheriff’s office needs surgery, community steps up

The Brief Rufus, a 4-year-old goldendoodle, is a trained and certified therapy dog who responds to crisis situations with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, visits schools and attends other community events. Rufus' owner and co-responder said he recently injured both of his back legs and needs surgery. Community members are rallying to help Rufus’ surgery and recovery costs.



The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and other people in the community are coming together to help Rufus, a therapy dog that works alongside the department, as well as attend community events and schools.

Making a pawsitive impact

The backstory:

Rufus, a 4-year-old goldendoodle therapy dog, has been working alongside the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and doing community work for the last two years.

He works with his owner and co-responder, Jessica Noehring. Together, they respond to crisis situations, do school visits, and attend other community events. Sheriff Kyle Burton said he started the department’s co-responder program in 2023, wanting to do something different than anyone else has done. He said his department’s program is unique in that Noehring is a sheriff’s office employee and not an embedded social worker from another agency like many other programs.

"I have personally seen how Rufus can defuse situations and break the ice just by his presence," Sheriff Burton said. "Rufus roams freely about our office when he and Jessi are not out on a call, and he even comes into my office and sits next to me sometimes when I am having a stressful day."

Rallying for Rufus

Dig deeper:

After a few years of helping the community, Rufus can now use a helping hand in return.

Noehring said Rufus recently injured both of his back legs and it will require surgery. Rufus is technically not a Mille Lacs County K9, but he’s trained and certified to work with the department alongside Noehring, his owner and co-responder. Now, Rufus’ colleagues and community members who love him are raising money for the upcoming surgery.

She said since his injury, Rufus hasn’t been able to work with her in the field.

"I’m not as cool without him. I usually can spend an hour to an hour and a half in a school, and today I went in, and I was in and out because there wasn’t stopping to say ‘Hey, Rufus!’ and the excitement of him being in the building and around the kids," she said.

Sheriff Burton said Noehring and Rufus are an incredible asset, and they contribute so much to the department’s mission every day.

"I know he’s just a dog, but I think he’s a part of our family and now a big part of the community," said Noehring.

What's next:

Noehring said Rufus has surgery scheduled for Monday.

"I hope we can raise the needed funds to help Rufus get the surgery he needs so he can do what he does best!" said Sheriff Burton.

If you’d like to help Rufus, you can donate here.