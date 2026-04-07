Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 10–12)

From celebrating the diverse cultures of Minnesota and around the world, to the return of Kevin Garnett at Target Center for the Timberwolves’ final home game of the season – there’s plenty to do this weekend as the land of 10,000 lakes begins to warm up.

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Lady Gaga MAYHEM Ball tour

April 9-10; 7-10 p.m.

Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul

Tickets via Grand Casino Arena

The 14-time GRAMMY, Oscar, and Emmy Award winner Lady Gaga brings her second leg of her North American tour to St. Paul this weekend.

The two-night stand marks her 7th and 8th performances at Grand Casino Arena, formerly known as Xcel Energy Center.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with music expected to begin around 8 p.m.

International Festival of Minnesota

April 10-11; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul

Tickets range from $10-21

After a multi-year hiatus, a cherished cultural tradition is coming back with new life, new leadership and renewed purpose, according to organizers.

The International Festival of Minnesota is set to feature an expected 20,000 attendees, including 7,000 students, while offering "immersive experiences in global cuisine, music, dance, artisan crafts, storytelling, and cultural demonstrations."

From hands-on activities to dynamic performances, the festival is promoted to "spark joy, foster understanding, and honor the rich heritage woven into our communities."

Morgan Wallen – Still the Problem Tour 2026

April 10-11; 5:15-10 p.m.

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Tickets via U.S. Bank Stadium

Performing back-to-back shows at U.S. Bank Stadium, Morgan Wallen brings his "Still the Problem Tour 2026."

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. both nights, with Thomas Rhett and Hardy set to open the gigs.

John Mulaney – Mister Whatever Tour

The Armory, Minneapolis

April 10, 11 and 12; 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Tickets via The Armory

John Mulaney is bringing his "Mister Whatever" tour to Minneapolis for a three-night residency at The Armory.

The four-time Emmy Award winner is known for his Netflix specials and self-deprecating brand of humor, also with his Netflix talk show Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.

Mulaney previously postponed his performances, which was scheduled to begin on Jan. 9, following the shooting of Renee Good by federal agents.

"What’s happening in your city is heartbreaking," Mulaney wrote in a message to ticket-buyers on social media at the time of the cancellation.

"I don’t feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe," Mulaney wrote.

KG returns to Target Center

April 12

Target Center, Minneapolis

Tickets via the Minnesota Timberwolves

For the first time in eight years, Timberwolves fans will see Kevin Garnett inside Target Center again.

The absence coincides with a longstanding disagreement with former owner Glen Taylor, which has since been cleared after Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore took the reigns of the team.

Sunday’s game will also be the last of the regular season as the Timberwolves head into the playoffs.

Timberwolves officials say they plan to retire Garnett’s No. 21 jersey during the 2026–27 NBA season.