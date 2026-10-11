Twin Cities break daily temp record: How hot it got on Sunday

The Brief The Twin Cities reached a record 90 degrees Sunday during an unusually warm October weekend. MSP Airport recorded back-to-back 90-degree days over the weekend. Record warmth will give way to more fall-like temperatures during the upcoming week.



The Twin Cities broke a daily temperature record Sunday as an historically warm October weekend pushed the thermometer to 90 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Temp record broken

What we know:

The temperature at MSP Airport, the official recording site for the Twin Cities, reached 90 degrees Sunday afternoon.

That smashed the previous record high for Oct. 11 of 85 degrees, which was set in 2015.

The backstory:

Sunday also marked back-to-back 90-degree days at MSP. The 90-degree high on Saturday tied the Oct. 10 record set in 1928.

Cooler weather on the way

What's next:

The summer-like warmth is expected to fade quickly as we head into the work week.

Temperatures on Monday could reach into the low 80s. However, but the end of next week, high temps are expected to be into the low 50s.