Sirens to go off twice Thursday as part of statewide tornado drill

Sirens will go off across Minnesota Thursday, once during the day and once in the evening, as part of a statewide tornado drill for Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Outdoor warning sirens will sound in a simulated tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The first drill is intended for institutions and businesses. The evening drill is intended for second shift workers and families.

Last week, the monthly siren test at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month spooked some of the national and international media in town for the Derek Chauvin trial.

CNN even cut away from their reporter covering the trial after hearing the sirens in his live shot and thinking there was a threat.

"I’m going to take you off TV," the anchor told the reporter. "I’m going to make sure you’re OK and whatever is going around you is OK."

Severe Weather Awareness Week is a joint effort from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management division and the National Weather Service. All counties are encouraged to sound their outdoor sirens twice on Thursday so Minnesotans can practice their tornado sheltering plans. Hennepin County Emergency Management says it is planning to participate.