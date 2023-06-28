Severe thunderstorm watch issued for NW Wisconsin

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of northwest Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

The watch is in effect until 2 a.m. on Thursday for areas along and east of the Minnesota border and Twin Cities metro.

Storms are expected to develop along the state border and move east into Wisconsin.

Most of the storms will stay on the Wisconsin side of the border, though parts of Minnesota's arrowhead could see some severe weather.

The air quality alert goes through midnight Wednesday for eastern and southern Minnesota. All of Wisconsin is also under an air quality alert through much of Thursday.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be muggy with a high of around 88 degrees. Some storms are possible in the evening.

Friday is looking warm with a high of 86 degrees. Saturday, which is the first day of July, will be toasty with a high of 87 degrees. Sunday will be hot with a high of around 90. Here's your seven-day forecast:

