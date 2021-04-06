Rumbling thunderstorms move across Twin Cities area, more possible Tuesday night

article

Some rumbling thunderstorms are expected Tuesday night in Minnesota.

After a night of storms across the state Monday, the Twin Cities area is bracing for a new round of storms that could drop over an inch of rain.

Storms moved across the north Twin Cities metro area Monday afternoon with a quick blast of heavy rain, thunder and lightning. The storms were not severe, but rather a "loud/quick gulley washer," said FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard.

Another round of weaker storms are likely Tuesday evening before 10 p.m. and heavy rain is possible overnight into Wednesday.

