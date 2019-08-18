Rain Totals: Storms bump 2019 to second-wettest year on record

Image 1 of 3 ▼

They came and they went while most of the state slept, but our overnight storms caused quite the ruckus. Impacting western Minnesota first, the line of strong storms started to bow out into southern Minnesota, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings south of I-94 due to strong winds.

Storm reports indicate several downed trees, some up to 6-8” in diameter. Several other reports of hail, and strong wind also impacted southwest Minnesota.

One tornado warning was issued, but no reports yet of any touchdowns.

The rain that fell over the course of the last 24 hours officially bumped 2019 up to the second-wettest year on record with 29.64” of rain, behind 1892 with 31.75”.

The rains even caused some flooding in Roseville and Minneapolis, with a few drivers getting stuck in the road.

As the storms tracked their way to the metro, we saw wind speeds increase and rainfall amounts jump.

The system moved out of the state just before 6 a.m. and continues to push its way off to the east. This makes way for a high pressure system that is set to bring highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with clearing sky and dropping dew points.

A crisp night will set us up for a very comfortable Monday, with highs in the low 80s.

Overnight Rain Totals:

Waconia: 2.52"

Chanhassen: 2.44"

St. Anthony Main: 2.23"

Flying Cloud Airport: 2.14"

MSP Airport: 1.74"

Redwood Falls: 1.69"

Crystal: 1.60"

St. Paul: 1.37"

New Ulm: 0.74"

Alexandria: 0.76"

Farmington: 0.70"

St. Cloud: 0.57"

Rice: 0.45"

Eau Claire: 0.36"