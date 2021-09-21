Rain totals: Cold front brings 1-3 inches to parts of Minnesota, including NW metro

article

Monday started out feeling like fall and by the afternoon it felt like fall thanks to a cold front, which also brought some decent rain and strong storms to parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Rain totals in the Twin Cities metro on Monday, Sept. 20. (FOX 9)

Numbers were all over the board, but two swaths of heavier rain led to 1-3 inches of rain or more from around Redwood Falls area to the northwestern Twin Cities metro and from Little Falls to International Falls.

Rain totals for Monday, Sept. 20. (FOX 9)

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport recorded only 0.10 inches.

Deer River: 4.11 inches

Andover: 2.95 inches

Rush City: 2.81 inches

Glencoe: 2.50 inches

Hutchinson: 2.49 inches

Watertown: 2.47 inches

Winthrop: 2.44 inches

Dayton: 2.17 inches

International Falls: 2.02 inches

Cambridge: 1.72 inches

Brainerd: 1.67 inches

Eau Claire, Wisconsin: 1.01 inches

St. Cloud: 0.83 inches

Rochester: 0.65 inches

MSP Airport: 0.10 inches

Tuesday will start out seasonable, but it will feel cool because of how much colder it is than Monday morning, down 10-25 degrees statewide. The last official day of summer will certainly feel more like fall with a northwestern breeze and temperatures topping out in the mid-60s.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track storms live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.