Photos: Spring blizzard causes massive snowdrifts in North Dakota

The storm that brought tornados to Minnesota and Iowa this week dumped more than two feet of snow in North Dakota, leading to snowdrifts feet high.

The days-long spring blizzard shut down government offices, schools and businesses, as well as canceled flights and closed highways, including Interstate 94, for a third day on Thursday as a blizzard warning remains in effect for the western part of the state until the evening.

Ellen Feuerhelm, an EMT near Bismark, told FOX 9 she has been snowed in at work since Tuesday, and likely won't be able to return home until Friday afternoon.

As of Thursday morning, the storm had dumped 30 inches in Minot and 17.5 inches in Bismark, but blowing winds led to snow drifts feet high. Wind gusts in Bismark topped out at 51 mph, with other areas seeing gusts reach 60 mph, the National Weather Service in Bismarck said.