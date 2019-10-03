Orr, Minnesota gets 1.6 inches of snow Thursday in 1st snow accumulation of season

article

Weather whiplash! After parts of Minnesota experienced temperatures in the 80s on Monday, by Thursday, northern Minnesota was seeing its first snow accumulation of the season.

The National Weather Service says it has received a snow accumulation report of 1.6 inches near Orr and 0.5 inches in Bigfork.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed snow on the ground several locations in far northern Minnesota near the Canadian border.

It may seem early for snow, but FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz says this is actually later than average for the first snow accumulation of the season for far northern Minnesota.