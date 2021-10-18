Twin Cities experiences warmest day this late in the season since 2003

Monday marked an especially warm October day across Minnesota, with areas like St. Paul and Golden Valley reaching 80 degrees.

With a high of 79° at MSP Airport, the Twin Cities official climate site sees the warmest temperature this late in the season since 2003. Although, we did NOT hit a record high for the day which is 87° set back in 1950.

Several cities across Minnesota reached 80 degrees or higher on Oct. 18.

Throughout the day, most of state remained in the 70s, but about a dozen cities hit the 80s, including St. Paul, Cottage Grove, Prior Lake and Golden Valley.

More 70s are expected Tuesday before our big cooldown begins Wednesday