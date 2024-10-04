National Weather Service renames cold forecast terminology

article

The Brief The National Weather Service (NWS) is revising its cold weather terms as part of a "Hazard Simplification project" to simplify its messaging. "Wind Chill Watch" is changed to "Extreme Cold Watch", while "Wind Chill Warnings" is now "Extreme Cold Warning" and "Wind Chill Advisory" is now "Cold Weather Advisory." The term "Hard Freeze Watches" is renamed to "Freeze Watch" and "Hard Freeze Warnings" are consolidated to a "Freeze Warning."



The National Weather Service (NWS) announced it is revising its cold weather terms in order to simplify its messaging and alert system.

What are the changes?

The NWS announced the following changes to their weather forecast products, which went into effect on Oct. 1.

"Wind chill" renamed

"Wind Chill Watches" are renamed as Extreme Cold Watches

"Wind Chill Warnings" are renamed as Extreme Cold Warnings

"Wind Chill Advisories" are renamed as Cold Weather Advisories

"Hard Freeze" renamed

"Hard Freeze Watches" are renamed as "Freeze Watches"

"Hard Freeze Warnings" are consolidated as "Freeze Warnings"

The NWS clarified that an "Extreme Cold Watch" means dangerously cold air, with or without wind, is possible, and residents should be prepared.

Meanwhile, an "Extreme Cold Warning" means dangerously cold air, with or without wind, is expected, and residents should take action to protect from frostbite and hypothermia.

Why was this done?

The NWS states the changes are part of a "Hazard Simplification initiative" meant to "improve and evolve" its alert system.

Officials add they hope to clarify that cold can be dangerous with or without wind.

The NWS adds that it is a common misconception that extreme cold is only tied to colder temperatures when there is wind.

Dangerously cold weather can also be present with or without wintry precipitation, officials add.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which the NWS is a part of, added it will release its official winter outlook on Oct. 17, 2024.

A fact sheet on winter hazard simplification can be viewed below: