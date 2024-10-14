MN weather: Much of the area will dabble with their first freeze into midweek

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief It's been a very warm and dry few weeks, but that changed in a big way over the weekend A chillier start to our workweek with some spots in the Twin Cities metro dropping to the freeze mark for the first time since the spring Many areas will dabble with the freeze mark over the next couple of mornings



The forecast for the Twin Cities, and much of the state, over the last few weeks has been pretty much copy and paste; very warm and very dry. We are getting a break at least from one of those early on in our workweek.

While the Arrowhead of the state received some much-needed moisture over the weekend, many of us saw no more than sprinkles. But all of us are now experiencing a pretty solid cool down — at least for a couple of days. That has led to the first freeze of the season for some, and a potential for much of the area to at least dabble with the 32-degree mark over the next couple of mornings.

If the Twin Cities can officially drop to the freeze mark by Wednesday, it will be right on target for our average first fall freeze. Since the early 1990s, the metro hits that first 32-degree day on Oct. 13. But the overall range is pretty substantial, ranging from mid-September to late November.

If the official climate site of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport doesn't get to the freezing threshold, then it could be at least another week before the Twin Cities gets another opportunity.