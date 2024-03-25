Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
4
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Clay County, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County

Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings, delays for March 26, 2024

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 25, 2024 9:24pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - With some more snow expected Tuesday morning, some schools, particularly in northern Minnesota, have announced delayed starts.

RELATED: Here's how much snow we got on Sunday

Here's the current list of school closings/delays. You can find the most current list of school closings here

School closings in Minnesota

Stay safe and informed with the FOX 9 Weather App

Stay Sky Aware with the FOX 9 Weather App. Whether you are staying in one place or traveling, have your GPS locator on and your notifications turned on. If you drive into a warning, you will get an alert specific to where you are. Apple Download | Android Download