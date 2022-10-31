Minnesota weather: Warmest Halloween expected in 22 years

article

Despite what pop culture and Minnesota lore would tell you, it really doesn't snow all that often on Halloween in Minnesota. But, we are typically chillier than what we are expecting this year as temps will soar once again to well above seasonable levels. Enough so, that we could easily experience the warmest Halloween in more than 20 years. Despite the warmth though, the overall trend of our Halloween is actually getting colder.

Since 1950, temps across much of the Upper Midwest have actually cooled several degrees on our last day of October, according to a climatologist out of Alaska that compiled this data. While this certainly contradicts what scientists and the world has been screaming for years, it is certainly of note since so many of us spend a good chunk of time outdoors on this day every year. But before you run off to the water cooler and suggest that the globe is actually cooling, let me put this into perspective: This would be like drawing a conclusion to an outcome of a football game by just seeing one play.

Earth's temperatures don't fluctuate evenly, either spatially when talking about different parts of the world, or chronologically when looking at specific times of the year.

For example, while the temperatures here in Minnesota are warming overall, our spring has actually cooled over the last 20 years. I have discussed this many times over the years in different blogs. That's one of the reasons why it doesn't feel like we have much of a spring anymore because we seem to jump right to the summer heat from the late winter snow.

And while our Halloween days have actually been trending a bit cooler, snowfall has NOT become more abundant. In fact, it's actually quite rare... which is one of the many reasons why the Halloween blizzard continues to live on, so many years later. The Twin Cities has only experienced measurable snowfall six times on Halloween since 1872 with the last occurrence in 1995.

History of measurable snowfall on Halloween in the Twin Cities.

But flurries (snowflakes falling without accumulating) are a bit more common, showing up on 15 different occasions. But even when you combine all the years we've experienced some snow on Halloween, it still only happens about 14% of the time, with the last time flakes showed up back in 2020. So if we hold true to form, then we shouldn't see flakes again until 2028... which I'm sure many of us would appreciate.

Enjoy your mild Halloween!