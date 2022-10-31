Minnesota weather: Sunny and warm on Halloween

It's looking fantastic for trick-or-treating on Monday, and the warm weather continues for much of the work week.

The high on Monday will top out around 65 degrees and sunshine. For trick-or-treating, temperatures will start in the low to mid 60s but will drop pretty quickly to around 49 degrees or cooler by about 9 p.m. The sun will set at 6:02 p.m.

Overnight lows will get down to 39 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, though pocket 20s are possible.

Tuesday – the first day of November – is looking fabulous, with sunshine and a high of around 70 degrees. Wednesday will be even warmer, with a high of around 73 degrees, which could set a record.

Thursday will be nice, with sunshine and a high of 68 degrees. But then things start to cool off, with a high of 48 degrees in the forecast for Friday.