Minnesota weather: Very warm and sunny Friday, breezy Saturday

The Brief Friday will possibly be the warmest day until spring. It'll be very sunny with a slight southern breeze, and southwest Minnesota could see 70 degrees. Temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday with a cold front and some light showers sliding through.



Friday could be the warmest day until spring with lots of sunshine all day long.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

Expect lots of sunshine with a few clouds in northern Minnesota.

A southern breeze could bring 20 mph wind gusts, but sustained winds will remain between 10 and 15 mph.

The temperatures could be the warmest in the area until spring, with the metro area hitting 67 degrees and southwest Minnesota possibly seeing 70 degrees.

Average highs for this time of year are in the lower 40s.

The sun will set around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, and temperatures will remain mild into the evening.

Overnight, clouds will move in with a weak cold front, possibly bringing light showers around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to peak around midday, with a northwest breeze picking up.

The day will still be mild for this time of year, but temperatures will drop in the afternoon.

A cold front will work its way through the area, possibly bringing light showers along with it.