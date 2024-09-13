Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Very warm and bright again on Friday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 13, 2024 6:48am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Clear Friday start, cloudy afternoon

Friday will start out with clear skies ahead of a cloudy afternoon and evening. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz had the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday is looking warm and bright with clear skies in the morning. 

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-80s. 

Cloud cover will likely roll into the metro area later in the day.

A cold front in western Minnesota is expected Friday night, which could lead to some isolated storm opportunities.

Saturday will likely cool down slightly as isolated showers are expected in the metro area by the middle of the day. 

More sunshine and humidity is expected on Sunday and the following week. 