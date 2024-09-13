Minnesota weather: Very warm and bright again on Friday

Friday is looking warm and bright with clear skies in the morning.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-80s.

Cloud cover will likely roll into the metro area later in the day.

A cold front in western Minnesota is expected Friday night, which could lead to some isolated storm opportunities.

Saturday will likely cool down slightly as isolated showers are expected in the metro area by the middle of the day.

More sunshine and humidity is expected on Sunday and the following week.