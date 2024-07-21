Minnesota weather: 'Typical' July weather continues

A few storms will be possible later Sunday and again Monday while most of the area is expected to stay dry.

Dew points will likely be in the mid-60s and some upper-60s on Sunday and Monday, making for a couple more muggy days.

The forecast shows the threat of isolated storms lingering into part of Tuesday before dew points lower, sunshine continues and temperatures moderate for two days.

The midweek forecast is shaping up to be quite mild with much of the area peaking in the 70s both Wednesday and Thursday.

As of now, the temperature trend is looking to warm up toward next weekend.

Here's a look at today's temperatures and the seven-day forecast: