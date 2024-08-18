Minnesota weather: Sunshine with a hazy sky on Sunday

Wildfire smoke from the north has moved into the state, leading to moderate air quality for most of Minnesota. This will lead to some haze in the sky.

READ MORE: Air quality alert in northern half of MN until Monday due to wildfire smoke

Temperatures will likely warm into the lower 80s both Sunday and Monday with barely any clouds in the forecast.

Clouds are expected to slowly increase later on Tuesday and then decrease slowly on Wednesday.

The forecast shows temperatures peaking near 80 degrees during most of the work week with a little warmer outlook for next weekend shaping up.

Most of the week looks to stay dry besides a small shot at a few showers on Thursday.

Here's a look at today's projected highs and the seven-day forecast: