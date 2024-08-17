Air quality alert in northern half of MN until Monday due to wildfire smoke

article

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert for the northern half of the state that is expected to remain in place until noon on Monday.

This comes after the alert issued on Wednesday due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

What areas are impacted?

The alert, which took effect at 6 p.m. Friday, includes north central, northwest, northeast, and east central Minnesota. This includes Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, as well as the tribal nations of Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, Mille Lacs and Fond du Lac.

What orange AQI means

The orange air quality index (AQI) category is considered an unhealthy level for people in sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses such as asthma. The MPCA warns that the pollution could aggravate heart and lung disease and cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Officials say the air travels long distances and is mixing with harmful smoke, which can cause symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing and fatigue.

People are encouraged to limit physical activity outdoors and avoid local sources of pollutants like busy roads and wood fires.

Visit MPCA’s air quality alert page for more information on current air quality conditions.