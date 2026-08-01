Minnesota weather: Sunshine and 80s Saturday, beautiful with lower humidity Sunday

The Brief Patchy dense fog in the Twin Cities Saturday morning will give way to sunshine and lower dew points. Sunday looks to be the best day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is some possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms next week.



Sunshine returns to Minnesota this weekend, and it should be an easy weekend with beautiful weather.

Light winds, some humidity Saturday

Foggy morning:

After picking up that nice soaking rain, especially across southern parts of Minnesota, there will be a little patchy dense fog here and there scattered through parts of the Twin Cities in southern and southeastern Minnesota. It's isolated and there are no advisories out, but if you're out cruising early in the morning it may just run into a little of that.

Saturday afternoon, expect light winds out of the north—a drier wind direction.

The dew points are expected to fall just slightly, so it may be a little humid this morning. The rain around the area from yesterday is still lingering in terms of moisture. But as the afternoon progresses, dew points may fall into the lower 60s, which is not too bad for early August.

READ NEXT: Rainfall totals across the state

Plenty of sunshine Sunday

Gorgeous Sunday:

On Sunday, the winds will switch to the east. They'll be very light, and we are expecting plenty of sunshine, maybe a patchy, dense fog again in the morning.

Sunday is looking to be the pick day of the forecast. There will be barely any wind throughout the day and there will be sunshine with lower dew points.

It will be a gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to some lower 80s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

(FOX 9)

It’s a fairly dry forecast period ahead, with sunshine all weekend long into Monday.

A front move will move by on Tuesday that may spark some scattered thunderstorms.

It will be in the mid-80s again on Monday with a little breeze out there, but otherwise the midweek forecast is close to 80 degrees or just above.

We could see another front sometime late Thursday and maybe into Friday that may spark a few showers and storms. But there are no big rain events in the forecast like the past few days.