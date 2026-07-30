Isanti County crash: Unbelted driver dies after rear-end collision on Highway 95

The Brief A man died after a crash on Highway 95 near Vickers in Cambridge Township on Wednesday, July 29. Authorities say the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The other driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.



A 46-year-old Cambridge man was killed in a rear-end collision late Wednesday morning in Isanti County that left another man hospitalized, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Cambridge Township fatal crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 95 near Vickers Street. When troopers arrived, they learned a 2004 Ford Explorer rear-ended a 2019 Ram Promaster that was turning north onto Vickers Street from eastbound Highway 95.

Authorities say the crash happened on a dry road. Both vehicles’ airbags deployed in the crash, and emergency crews from Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Police Department, Isanti Police Department and Allina responded to the scene. Authorities say the driver of the Explorer, 46-year-old Joseph Daniel Decheine of Cambridge, was not wearing a seat belt and died at Cambridge Medical Center.

The driver of the Promaster, 63-year-old man, was taken to Cambridge Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol use for Decheine is still under investigation. The crash remains under investigation.

Why you should care:

This crash highlights the importance of seat belt use, as authorities confirmed the man who died was not restrained at the time of the crash. The road was dry and conditions were clear, making seat belt use a key safety factor according to investigators.

Local perspective:

Emergency responders from multiple agencies in Isanti County worked together at the scene, including local police and medical teams. The crash happened near a busy intersection in Cambridge Township, an area familiar to many local drivers.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still waiting for results on whether alcohol was a factor for the driver who died, and have not released further details about the cause of the crash.