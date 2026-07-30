Teen killed after being hit by a dump truck in Elk River

The Brief An 18-year-old man was killed after he collided with a 64-year-old man driving a dump truck in Elk River Wednesday morning. The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash. Alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash and both men were wearing seatbelts.



An 18-year-old man died in a collision with a dump truck in Elk River Wednesday morning.

Elk River fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 18-year-old man was driving southbound on Highway 169 around 6 a.m. while a man was driving a dump truck northbound.

The man driving the dump truck was turning left onto 221st Avenue Northwest when the two vehicles collided.

The 18-year-old died at the scene, authorities said. The dump truck driver was not injured.

Authorities do not suspect alcohol to be involved, and both men wore seatbelts.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led up to the crash.