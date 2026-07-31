Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals across the state so far on Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Heavy rain is sweeping across the state Friday ahead of a gorgeous weekend. Here are the rainfall totals so far across Minnesota.
Twin Cities rainfall totals
Rainfall totals in the Twin Cities so far. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
- Jordan — 2.47 inches
- Prior Lake — 2.33 inches
- Waconia — 2.32 inches
- Victoria — 2.08 inches
- Lakeville — 2.02 inches
- Carver — 1.97 inches
- Burnsville — 1.78 inches
- Maple Plain — 1.75 inches
- Rosemount — 1.58 inches
- Eagan — 1.54 inches
- Minnetonka — 1.45 inches
- Eden Prairie — 1.38 inches
- Mound — 1.37 inches
- Edina — 1.31 inches
- Rockford — 1.27 inches
- Blaine — 1.21 inches
- Maple Grove — 1.20 inches
- Minneapolis — 1.16 inches
- Coon Rapids — 1.15 inches
- Robbinsdale — 1.10 inches
- Andover — 1.08 inches
- North St. Paul — 1.05 inches
- Cottage Grove — 1.01 inches
- Rogers — 0.99 inches
- Stillwater — 0.99 inches
- Hudson — 0.97 inches
- St. Paul — 0.96 inches
- Roseville — 0.94 inches
- Scandia — 0.92 inches
- Hugo — 0.88 inches
- Woodbury — 0.84 inches
- Forest Lake — 0.71 inches
- Hastings — 0.69 inches
- Somerset — 0.60 inches
- River Falls — 0.35 inches
Greater Minnesota rainfall totals
Rainfall totals in greater Minnesota so far. (FOX 9)
Big picture view:
- Willmar — 4.16 inches
- Morris — 4.10 inches
- Hutchinson — 3.64 inches
- Owatonna — 3.41 inches
- Redwood Falls — 3.21 inches
- Faribault — 2.90 inches
- Mankato — 2.60 inches
- Duluth — 2.41 inches
- Marshall — 1.92 inches
- Rochester — 1.78 inches
- Alexandria — 1.46 inches
- MSP (Minneapolis–St. Paul Airport) — 1.36 inches
- Detroit Lakes — 0.81 inches
- Saint Cloud — 0.71 inches
- New Richmond — 0.50 inches
- Cambridge — 0.39 inches
- Bemidji — 0.38 inches
- Brainerd — 0.31 inches
- Hibbing — 0.30 inches
- International Falls — 0.30 inches
- Red Wing — 0.30 inches
- Hayward — 0.19 inches
- La Crosse — 0.18 inches
- Hinckley — 0.11 inches
- Grand Marais — 0.03 inches
Weekend forecast
What's next:
The rain is expected to move southeast out of the state.
Saturday is expected to be a gorgeous, sunny day with temperatures in the low 80s. Sunday will be more of the same.
Things get a little more humid Monday as temperatures rise slightly.
See the full Minnesota weather forecast: Rainy, cooler Friday before a sunny weekend
(FOX 9)
The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 9 meteorologists.