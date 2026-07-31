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Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals across the state so far on Friday

By
FOX 9
Weather
Published July 31, 2026 4:38 PM CDT
Published July 31, 2026 4:38 PM CDT
MN weather: Heavy rain across the state
MN weather: Heavy rain across the state

MN weather: Heavy rain across the state

FOX 9 Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has your Friday afternoon forecast. 

The Brief

    • Heavy rain is moving across the state Friday, bringing cool temperatures and a gloomy day.
    • So far, the heaviest rain has hit the southwestern part of the state, with the Twin Cities getting a significant amount.
    • The rain is expected to move south-east out of the state, bringing a gorgeous weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Heavy rain is sweeping across the state Friday ahead of a gorgeous weekend. Here are the rainfall totals so far across Minnesota. 

Twin Cities rainfall totals

Rainfall totals in the Twin Cities so far.  (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

  • Jordan — 2.47 inches
  • Prior Lake — 2.33 inches
  • Waconia — 2.32 inches
  • Victoria — 2.08 inches
  • Lakeville — 2.02 inches
  • Carver — 1.97 inches
  • Burnsville — 1.78 inches
  • Maple Plain — 1.75 inches
  • Rosemount — 1.58 inches
  • Eagan — 1.54 inches
  • Minnetonka — 1.45 inches
  • Eden Prairie — 1.38 inches
  • Mound — 1.37 inches
  • Edina — 1.31 inches
  • Rockford — 1.27 inches
  • Blaine — 1.21 inches
  • Maple Grove — 1.20 inches
  • Minneapolis — 1.16 inches
  • Coon Rapids — 1.15 inches
  • Robbinsdale — 1.10 inches
  • Andover — 1.08 inches
  • North St. Paul — 1.05 inches
  • Cottage Grove — 1.01 inches
  • Rogers — 0.99 inches
  • Stillwater — 0.99 inches
  • Hudson — 0.97 inches
  • St. Paul — 0.96 inches
  • Roseville — 0.94 inches
  • Scandia — 0.92 inches
  • Hugo — 0.88 inches
  • Woodbury — 0.84 inches
  • Forest Lake — 0.71 inches
  • Hastings — 0.69 inches
  • Somerset — 0.60 inches
  • River Falls — 0.35 inches

Greater Minnesota rainfall totals

Rainfall totals in greater Minnesota so far.  (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

  • Willmar — 4.16 inches
  • Morris — 4.10 inches
  • Hutchinson — 3.64 inches
  • Owatonna — 3.41 inches
  • Redwood Falls — 3.21 inches
  • Faribault — 2.90 inches
  • Mankato — 2.60 inches
  • Duluth — 2.41 inches
  • Marshall — 1.92 inches
  • Rochester — 1.78 inches
  • Alexandria — 1.46 inches
  • MSP (Minneapolis–St. Paul Airport) — 1.36 inches
  • Detroit Lakes — 0.81 inches
  • Saint Cloud — 0.71 inches
  • New Richmond — 0.50 inches
  • Cambridge — 0.39 inches
  • Bemidji — 0.38 inches
  • Brainerd — 0.31 inches
  • Hibbing — 0.30 inches
  • International Falls — 0.30 inches
  • Red Wing — 0.30 inches
  • Hayward — 0.19 inches
  • La Crosse — 0.18 inches
  • Hinckley — 0.11 inches
  • Grand Marais — 0.03 inches

Weekend forecast

What's next:

The rain is expected to move southeast out of the state. 

Saturday is expected to be a gorgeous, sunny day with temperatures in the low 80s. Sunday will be more of the same. 

Things get a little more humid Monday as temperatures rise slightly. 

See the full Minnesota weather forecast: Rainy, cooler Friday before a sunny weekend

(FOX 9)

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 9 meteorologists. 

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