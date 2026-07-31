Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals across the state so far on Friday

The Brief Heavy rain is moving across the state Friday, bringing cool temperatures and a gloomy day. So far, the heaviest rain has hit the southwestern part of the state, with the Twin Cities getting a significant amount. The rain is expected to move south-east out of the state, bringing a gorgeous weekend.



Heavy rain is sweeping across the state Friday ahead of a gorgeous weekend. Here are the rainfall totals so far across Minnesota.

Twin Cities rainfall totals

Rainfall totals in the Twin Cities so far. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Jordan — 2.47 inches

Prior Lake — 2.33 inches

Waconia — 2.32 inches

Victoria — 2.08 inches

Lakeville — 2.02 inches

Carver — 1.97 inches

Burnsville — 1.78 inches

Maple Plain — 1.75 inches

Rosemount — 1.58 inches

Eagan — 1.54 inches

Minnetonka — 1.45 inches

Eden Prairie — 1.38 inches

Mound — 1.37 inches

Edina — 1.31 inches

Rockford — 1.27 inches

Blaine — 1.21 inches

Maple Grove — 1.20 inches

Minneapolis — 1.16 inches

Coon Rapids — 1.15 inches

Robbinsdale — 1.10 inches

Andover — 1.08 inches

North St. Paul — 1.05 inches

Cottage Grove — 1.01 inches

Rogers — 0.99 inches

Stillwater — 0.99 inches

Hudson — 0.97 inches

St. Paul — 0.96 inches

Roseville — 0.94 inches

Scandia — 0.92 inches

Hugo — 0.88 inches

Woodbury — 0.84 inches

Forest Lake — 0.71 inches

Hastings — 0.69 inches

Somerset — 0.60 inches

River Falls — 0.35 inches

Greater Minnesota rainfall totals

Rainfall totals in greater Minnesota so far. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

Willmar — 4.16 inches

Morris — 4.10 inches

Hutchinson — 3.64 inches

Owatonna — 3.41 inches

Redwood Falls — 3.21 inches

Faribault — 2.90 inches

Mankato — 2.60 inches

Duluth — 2.41 inches

Marshall — 1.92 inches

Rochester — 1.78 inches

Alexandria — 1.46 inches

MSP (Minneapolis–St. Paul Airport) — 1.36 inches

Detroit Lakes — 0.81 inches

Saint Cloud — 0.71 inches

New Richmond — 0.50 inches

Cambridge — 0.39 inches

Bemidji — 0.38 inches

Brainerd — 0.31 inches

Hibbing — 0.30 inches

International Falls — 0.30 inches

Red Wing — 0.30 inches

Hayward — 0.19 inches

La Crosse — 0.18 inches

Hinckley — 0.11 inches

Grand Marais — 0.03 inches

Weekend forecast

What's next:

The rain is expected to move southeast out of the state.

Saturday is expected to be a gorgeous, sunny day with temperatures in the low 80s. Sunday will be more of the same.

Things get a little more humid Monday as temperatures rise slightly.

See the full Minnesota weather forecast: Rainy, cooler Friday before a sunny weekend

(FOX 9)