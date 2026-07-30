5 Twin Cities men charged after 14-year-old runaway sexually exploited online
(FOX 9) - A missing teenager’s case has led to five arrests after detectives uncovered a pattern of alleged sexual exploitation involving online communication.
Month-long human trafficking investigation leads to multiple arrests
What we know:
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, five men have been arrested and charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.
The arrest and charges came after a month-long investigation into the sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old girl who was a runaway. The teen went missing on June 13, and she was found two days later in Minneapolis.
Authorities say the men have no connection with each other. They allege that the men had communicated and engaged in criminal sexual conduct with the girl after they met her online.
The following men were identified by authorities and charged in the case:
- Keaton Fisher Moen, 29, St Louis Park
- Kyle Scott Schneider, 37, Andover
- Jesse Jalon Suiter, 20, Zimmerman
- Sona Wandimu Wakuma, 26, New Brighton
- Mitchell David Wetzel, 28, White Bear Lake
What they're saying:
"Every child deserves to be safe from those who would try to take advantage of them. Our detectives worked tirelessly to find the truth, protect the victim, and hold those responsible accountable. This case is a reminder to parents and caregivers to stay involved, talk with your kids, and know what’s happening in their online world," said Sheriff Dan Starry.
Safety reminder from authorities
What you can do:
Authorities say offenders are using social media apps and other online communities to communicate with children.
Law enforcement shared the following tips for parents to help keep their children safe:
- Know which apps and social media platforms their children are using
- Talk openly with children about the dangers of communicating with strangers online.
- Monitor privacy settings and periodically review friends and follower lists.
- Be alert for secretive behavior, multiple social media accounts, or conversations that move from one app to another.
- Teach children never to meet someone they have only met online without a trusted adult present.
- Encourage children to report any online conversation that makes them uncomfortable or involves requests for personal information, photos, or in-person meetings.
The Source: A Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.