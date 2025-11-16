Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Pleasant and sunny Sunday, a few showers Monday night

By
Published  November 16, 2025 8:17am CST
Weather
FOX 9
The Brief

    • Plenty of sunshine on Sunday with not a lot of wind.
    • There will be chances of showers returning Monday night into Tuesday with a few snowflakes in the mix.
    • Highs will be in the 40s for most of the area throughout the work week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday is looking sunny with only a couple of rounds of showers in the week ahead. 

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Expect a very sunny day ahead with much lighter winds compared to Saturday. 

Highs reach just above average with the southern half of the state making it into the mid-40s.

Extended forecast 

What's next:

The forecast starts to cloud up on Monday with the next system approaching. 

Showers and a few areas of wintry mix look possible Monday night. 

A few showers may last into very early Tuesday. 

Wednesday looks quiet with a couple spotty showers to follow into Thursday. 

Highs mainly peak in the 40s for the Twin Cities for the whole week ahead.

