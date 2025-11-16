Minnesota weather: Pleasant and sunny Sunday, a few showers Monday night

The Brief Plenty of sunshine on Sunday with not a lot of wind. There will be chances of showers returning Monday night into Tuesday with a few snowflakes in the mix. Highs will be in the 40s for most of the area throughout the work week.



Sunday is looking sunny with only a couple of rounds of showers in the week ahead.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Expect a very sunny day ahead with much lighter winds compared to Saturday.

Highs reach just above average with the southern half of the state making it into the mid-40s.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The forecast starts to cloud up on Monday with the next system approaching.

Showers and a few areas of wintry mix look possible Monday night.

A few showers may last into very early Tuesday.

Wednesday looks quiet with a couple spotty showers to follow into Thursday.

Highs mainly peak in the 40s for the Twin Cities for the whole week ahead.