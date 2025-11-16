Minnesota weather: Pleasant and sunny Sunday, a few showers Monday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday is looking sunny with only a couple of rounds of showers in the week ahead.
Sunday forecast
Local perspective:
Expect a very sunny day ahead with much lighter winds compared to Saturday.
Highs reach just above average with the southern half of the state making it into the mid-40s.
Extended forecast
What's next:
The forecast starts to cloud up on Monday with the next system approaching.
Showers and a few areas of wintry mix look possible Monday night.
A few showers may last into very early Tuesday.
Wednesday looks quiet with a couple spotty showers to follow into Thursday.
Highs mainly peak in the 40s for the Twin Cities for the whole week ahead.
