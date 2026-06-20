Minnesota weather: Sunny and mild Saturday, nice Sunday outlook

The Brief Low humidity and bright blue skies are expected for Saturday. Clouds move in for some on Sunday with mid-70s for highs. Only a couple chances of showers and rumbles this week.



Expect a mild weekend with Saturday bringing blue skies and low humidity.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Winds will be on the lighter side out of the northwest today.

Gusts will only reach into the mid-teens, which is much lighter than recent days.

Expect plenty of sunshine all day long with comfortable temperatures.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Clouds increase over southwestern Minnesota on Sunday.

A few showers move through southwestern Minnesota while the rest of the state will have a dry Father's Day.

Temperatures peak in the 70s for most with light east winds tomorrow.

The extended forecast looks the same most days with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

Watch for a few thundershowers to close out Tuesday with a few lingering showers into Wednesday.