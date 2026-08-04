St. Paul council to hold public meeting on encampment clearings

The Brief The St. Paul City Council will hold a special meeting for a public hearing Tuesday regarding the city's plan to clear a homeless encampment at Pig's Eye Park. St. Paul city officials announced last month they planned to close the encampment with more closures set to follow. City officials cited over 800 calls for service to camps since July of last year, including reports of fires, sexual assaults, thefts, overdose deaths, and other emergencies.



The St. Paul City Council is set to hold a public hearing on Tuesday as the city prepares to clear a homeless encampment at Pig’s Eye Park this week.

Pig's Eye Park clearing

The backstory:

City officials announced last month they planned to close the encampment at Pig's Eye Park. The closure would be the first encampment closure in a series that would continue on "a rolling basis."

Officials said there had been more than 850 calls for service to camps since July of last year. Those calls included reports of fires, sexual assaults, thefts, overdose deaths, and other emergencies that leaders said put "surrounding communities at risk."

"In the best interest of safety and stability, the City made the decision to close the encampments," the city wrote. "Closing encampments now, well before the onset of winter, will also help protect residents experiencing homelessness to connect with shelter, housing and supportive services before colder weather increases the risks of living outdoors."

Big picture view:

The city also announced it would invest $1 million to help Ramsey County open more shelter beds to increase access for encampment residents displaced by the closure. Officials noted there were already often available shelter beds that were unused each night.

Local perspective:

Pig's Eye Park is located just east of downtown St. Paul, south of the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood and across the river from the St. Paul Downtown Airport.

The city estimates about 140 people live in the encampment. A sign placed at the encampment, however, claims there are more than 250 residents.

Public hearing set for Tuesday

What we know:

The St. Paul City Council is holding a Tuesday hearing to allow for public input on the mayor's encampment plan. The meeting is a continuation of a previous hearing on the closure.

The meeting is set for noon in the city council chambers. The closure at Pig's Eye Park is slated for Wednesday.

What they're saying:

The council agenda item has garnered more than 200 public comments with overwhelming opposition to the plan. Over the weekend, activists said they planned to rally at the meeting to show their opposition to the sweeps.

An interfaith group of religious leaders also sent a letter to city leaders on Tuesday, asking them to consider a pause to the clearing to allow for officials to figure out a pathway to get encampment residents more stable housing arrangements.