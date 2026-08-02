Minneapolis teen’s song earns national honor and Broadway debut

The Brief James Pumphrey, a recent Great River School graduate from Minneapolis, wrote a song about the uncertainty many young artists feel. His song "Am I Doing Enough?" was chosen as a winner in a national songwriting challenge and performed on Broadway. Pumphrey has a key role in "Little Shop of Horrors" at Park Square Theater in St. Paul from Aug. 7-9.



A Minneapolis teenager’s original song about self-doubt is earning national recognition and a Broadway debut.

James Pumphrey’s journey from high school to Broadway

What we know:

James Pumphrey, who just graduated from Great River School in Minneapolis, is headed to Northwestern University to study opera performance. He wrote the song "Am I Doing Enough?" after an audition at Park Square Theater in St. Paul left him feeling uncertain about his future as an artist.

Pumphrey’s lyrics capture the anxiety and hope that many teens and young performers experience. "Another disappointment added to the list. A sideways glance and a squint takes the knife and twists. Flat on my face, god, how does this always happen?" he sings in the opening lines.

He explained how the song came about after thinking he had failed his audition.

"I totally thought I blew it, and I wasn't getting cast at all. So I got home and I sat down on the piano and I went, ‘God, why do I always screw these things up?’ And I wrote, ‘Am I Doing Enough?,’ which is this kind of a song for actors by an actor. About what it feels like to feel like you totally messed up an audition," said Pumphrey.

The song’s message resonates with many young people who wonder if their efforts are enough and if they are truly seen for who they are.

Pumphrey’s Broadway moment and local support

What they're saying:

Pumphrey submitted his song to the National Alliance for Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge and was named one of eight winners. As part of this honor, his song was professionally orchestrated and performed by a Broadway artist in New York.

"I got to see my work come to life with professional orchestration and a concert in New York which was really magical," said Pumphrey.

Claire Repp, communications director for MacPhail Center for Music and a board member at Park Square Theater, praised Pumphrey’s talent and dedication.

"So James is what I'd call one of our super McPhail students," said Repp.

She also revealed that the audition Pumphrey thought he failed was actually a success – he was cast in a starring role for "Little Shop of Horrors." Rehearsals are underway for the show, which runs Aug. 7-9 at Park Square Theater in St. Paul.

Repp emphasized the importance of music and art for young people facing pressure from school, social media and the world.

"Young people are under a lot of pressure, an unbelievable amount of pressure between schools, social media, what's happening in the world. And we at McPhail, that music and art can be such a release valve for that. Can be the thing that brings them the confidence to work through it. Can be thing whether they go on to study in college and become the next James, or they just sit at the piano after a hard day. Can be a thing that really helps them find peace," said Repp.

"Find identity and unlock their creative talents," said Repp.

Pumphrey’s future in music

Why you should care:

Pumphrey’s story highlights the challenges and triumphs of young artists navigating their dreams. As he looks ahead to college and beyond, he remains committed to his passion.

"I would love to perform, I'd love to write, I'd love to teach, I would love to do all of the above," said Pumphrey. "I will keep music with me no matter what," said Pumphrey.

His journey shows how creativity and perseverance can lead to unexpected opportunities, from a high school audition to a Broadway stage.

Pumphrey’s song closes with a message of acceptance: "The moment that I see. That you see me, they see me when they all see me too, when someone sees me. Ah, I am enough."

To listen to all the award-winning songs, including James' "Am I Doing Enough" click here.