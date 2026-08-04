Lightning strike possible cause of fire that destroyed home in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Investigators say a lightning strike might have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a house in northeastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning.
House destroyed in early morning fire
At 2:45 a.m. fire and police were dispatched to a house on Harris Bay Road on the Whiteface Reservoir, about 40 miles north of Duluth, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Two residents and two dogs got out of the house with no visible injuries, but one resident was examined by medical staff. The house was engulfed in flames and investigators say it is a complete loss.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s and the State Fire Marshals Office are still investigating the fire, but they said a lightning strike may have been a contributing factor. A thunderstorm had moved through the area and neighbors reported hearing a loud boom shortly before the fire started.
The Source: Information was provided by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.