Minnesota weather: Cooler, more comfortable Tuesday with passing clouds

The Brief Morning showers clear for a cooler, comfortable afternoon with highs in the 70s. Passing clouds and some haze from wildfire smoke are expected. Warmer, sunnier days return by Wednesday, and humidity increases by the end of the week.



Isolated thundershowers moving through the Twin Cities metro early Tuesday morning will clear out for a cooler, drier day.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Isolated showers and rumbles in the Twin Cities metro will move out, leaving behind a dry and cooler day.

Temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s, with the metro topping out around 77 degrees. Lower humidity will make for a much more comfortable afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day, along with a little upper-level wildfire smoke creating a hazy appearance at times.

A few isolated showers could redevelop near the Iowa border later in the day, but most of Minnesota is expected to stay dry.

Tuesday night turns cool, with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Temperatures will warm quickly Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points remain in the 40s, keeping conditions comfortable.

Thursday is sunny and warm with a southwest breeze starting to increase humidity levels.

Temperatures remain slightly above average on Friday and through the weekend, along with more humid conditions. Isolated storm chances are possible Friday night and Sunday night.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: