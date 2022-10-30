Minnesota weather: Sunny conditions, above average temps continue

The end of October will remain dry with above-average temperatures, but another warmup is coming for the start of November before heading back to seasonable weather.

Temperatures will not be quite as warm Sunday compared to the rest of the weekend, but it will still be a beautiful day to spend outdoors.

Sunday morning in the Twin Cities started with above-average temperatures as the lows dipped into the mid-40s keeping it relatively warm due to a few clouds drifting through the area. Parts of western and northern Minnesota saw temperatures drop below freezing overnight.

Overall, Sunday will be another mild day with the highs reaching the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures into Sunday night will dip into the 30s across the state, but the sky will remain clear.

Halloween day will warm up from the cooler temps overnight, so expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. When it’s time to trick-or-treat, it will be pleasant, with temperatures reaching into the mid-50s and low-60s.

The week ahead will be even warmer, reaching into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first days of November. Temperatures will cool off by Friday, with highs expected in the low-50s and a chance of rain, bringing back more seasonable temperatures for this time of year.