Minnesota weather: Sunny and breezy Sunday, rain chances return Tuesday

The Brief Southeast winds under a sunny sky will help boost temperatures into the lower 60s on Sunday afternoon. Clouds slowly build on Monday with temperatures above average. Rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday with quieter weather to follow.



It'll be a sunny and warm Sunday with rain back in the area on Tuesday.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Clouds will slowly break up, leading to plenty of sunshine on Sunday afternoon.

Winds pick up out of the southeast with gusts into the 20s for most of the area.

Winds will be a lot stronger in western and northwestern Minnesota, with gusts into the 30s not out of the question.

The forecast will stay dry and well above average to close out the weekend with peak highs reaching into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday is shaping up to stay mild for most of the area.

Highs peak in the mid and upper 50s, which is still above average.

The southeast breeze is still around Monday ahead of the next weather producer.

Rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday, leading to a cloudy and damp Tuesday forecast.

The weather is quiet and seasonable to close out the rest of the week with a dry Halloween outlook and highs close to 50 degrees.