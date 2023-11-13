Minnesota weather: Sunny and mild

Monday will be mild and sunny with a high temperature of 56 degrees in the metro area. Temperatures will drop slightly tonight, with a midnight low of 42 degrees.

As a warm front comes across the state, temperatures will start to rise. Tuesday will have a high temperature of 64 degrees in the metro area. Northern Minnesota will have temperatures in the mid 50s to high 40s. Western Minnesota will have high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be windy but still pleasant. The rest of the week will continue to be mild and sunny. By Thursday, temperatures will drop into the high 40s.